Breitung Township School staff hand out candy canes to students at home via ‘Candy Cane Express’

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - All aboard the ‘Candy Cane Express.’ You may have seen some Brietung Township Schools staff, riding around in school buses Monday, to bring holiday cheer to students.

Justin Cowen, the technology director for the district says this was the best way to get around Dickinson County, to pass out candy canes.

“Our bus company, Schillman’s, they’re being gracious by helping us with this; They have our buses getting warmed up,” he explained.

Then it was off to different houses and streets, to pass out the candy.

“We’re kind of running two of our major bus routes,” added Cowen.

That took the buses through Quinnesec, Iron Mountain and Kingsford. Cowen says each bus had four district staff inside. They handed out candy canes to students or anyone who came outside; giving more than 100 candy canes away.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to ride around town, and see our kids while we’re not even in session,” he said.

Holiday music and festive outfits also added to the holiday spirit.

“This year has been a really interesting year, and we just wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to everyone,” said Cowen.

Which is why the district decided to do the event.

“To get through as much as our main student population that we can,” he said.

The Breitung Township Schools Candy Cane Express was just one more way teachers have gotten creative this year.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.