Baraga County Chamber of Commerce looks to fill board vacancies

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Chamber of Commerce has announced it has openings on its Board of Directors.

Beginning February 3, 2021, the chamber will fill the vacant seats on the Board of Directors. The chamber board is charged with the organizational planning, monitoring and managing the financial resources of the chamber, and sharing the message and mission of the chamber in the community.

Board terms are for three years and include monthly meetings and committee meetings. To serve on the chamber board, an applicant must be a member of the chamber, either through their workplace or as an individual.

Elections will be held at the Baraga County Chamber Annual Meeting on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom. Details will be provided prior to the meeting. The annual meeting is open to all members of the chamber.

To be included on the ballot for the vacant board seats, send a letter of interest to the chamber at:

Mail: Baraga County Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 122, L’Anse MI 49946

Email: baragacountychamber@gmail.com

Board applications must be received by February 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.