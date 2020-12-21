Advertisement

Baraga County Chamber of Commerce looks to fill board vacancies

The chamber board is charged with the organizational planning, monitoring and managing the financial resources of the chamber, and sharing the message and mission of the chamber in the community.
Baraga County Chamber of Commerce logo.
Baraga County Chamber of Commerce logo.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Chamber of Commerce has announced it has openings on its Board of Directors.

Beginning February 3, 2021, the chamber will fill the vacant seats on the Board of Directors. The chamber board is charged with the organizational planning, monitoring and managing the financial resources of the chamber, and sharing the message and mission of the chamber in the community.

Board terms are for three years and include monthly meetings and committee meetings. To serve on the chamber board, an applicant must be a member of the chamber, either through their workplace or as an individual.

Elections will be held at the Baraga County Chamber Annual Meeting on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom. Details will be provided prior to the meeting. The annual meeting is open to all members of the chamber.

To be included on the ballot for the vacant board seats, send a letter of interest to the chamber at:

Board applications must be received by February 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday
A 38 year old man in the Houghton County Jail
Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

Latest News

Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
New details on the Fox Motors car theft investigation
Marquette Downtown Development Authority
Marquette DDA initiates “Downtown Dining Challenge” as a reminder to support local restaurants
Michigan DNR logo along snowy winter trail.
Michigan DNR: Keep safety in mind when enjoying winter outdoor recreation
Courtesy: Michigan Dept. of Corrections. FILE.
McBroom bill to authorize sale of former Ojibway Correctional Facility approved
Birthday cards for 10-year-old girl with Cysitic Fibrosis
10-year-old girl asks you to send her birthday cards