Badgers to play Wake Forest in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

MADISON, Wis. (Wisconsin Athletics) – Fresh off an overtime win over rival Minnesota to retain Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the Wisconsin football team has accepted a bid to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C. The Badgers (3-3) will square off against Wake Forest (4-4) from the ACC at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised by ESPN.

“I’m excited that our players have earned the opportunity to play another game with each other,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said. “We have said throughout this season that all we want is a chance to play. With all that has gone on and especially after yesterday, our guys are excited for one more opportunity. I want to thank the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for extending the invitation to us and we look forward to preparing to play a good Wake Forest team.”

This is the 19th-consecutive season that Wisconsin has played in a bowl game, extending its Big Ten-leading streak. That is now tied with Boise State for the third-longest active streak in the country, trailing only Georgia (24) and Oklahoma (22). It’s the second-longest bowl streak in Big Ten history, trailing only Michigan’s 33 consecutive seasons (1975-2007).

Wisconsin and Wake Forest have never met in football. The Badgers are 9-9-1 all-time against teams currently in the ACC, including 4-1 in bowl games. Their last meeting with an ACC team was a 35-3 win over Miami in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl.

In its 19th season, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is hosting a Big Ten-ACC matchup for the first time. Unlike previous seasons, no tickets for the bowl game will be sold through the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office. A limited number of tickets are available for the game and may be purchased through Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D00598ADA1A1A4C.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.