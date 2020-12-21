10-year-old girl asks you to send her birthday cards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You have a chance to make a little girl’s birthday and the end of the year something special for her. Daphne Matrious turns 10 years old on December 27.

Her life has not been easy. Daphne has Cystic Fibrosis. And like us, she’s been dealing with the coronavirus and the isolation away from family and friends.

Daphne understands there will be no party this year or friends coming over. But she still wanted to make her 10th birthday special. So Daphne is looking to receive 100 birthday cards, 10 cards for each year of her life.

Daphne was born in the U.P, living most of her life in the Iron Mountain area. Today, she lives in downstate Wolverine.

So to brighten her special day, she’s asking you to send her a birthday card directly to her at her address:

Daphne Matrious, PO Box 71, Wolverine, MI, 49799

The family thanks you for making her birthday brighter.

