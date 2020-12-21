Advertisement

10-year-old girl asks you to send her birthday cards

A young girl from the U.P. is looking to get 100 cards for her birthday, December 27.
Birthday cards for 10-year-old girl with Cysitic Fibrosis
Birthday cards for 10-year-old girl with Cysitic Fibrosis(WLUC)
By Steve Asplund
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You have a chance to make a little girl’s birthday and the end of the year something special for her. Daphne Matrious turns 10 years old on December 27.

Her life has not been easy. Daphne has Cystic Fibrosis. And like us, she’s been dealing with the coronavirus and the isolation away from family and friends.

Daphne understands there will be no party this year or friends coming over. But she still wanted to make her 10th birthday special. So Daphne is looking to receive 100 birthday cards, 10 cards for each year of her life.

Daphne was born in the U.P, living most of her life in the Iron Mountain area. Today, she lives in downstate Wolverine.

So to brighten her special day, she’s asking you to send her a birthday card directly to her at her address:

  • Daphne Matrious, PO Box 71, Wolverine, MI, 49799

The family thanks you for making her birthday brighter.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday
A 38 year old man in the Houghton County Jail
Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

Latest News

Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
New details on the Fox Motors car theft investigation
Marquette Downtown Development Authority
Marquette DDA initiates “Downtown Dining Challenge” as a reminder to support local restaurants
Michigan DNR logo along snowy winter trail.
Michigan DNR: Keep safety in mind when enjoying winter outdoor recreation
Courtesy: Michigan Dept. of Corrections. FILE.
McBroom bill to authorize sale of former Ojibway Correctional Facility approved