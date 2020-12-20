Vango’s Pizza donates to high school senior scholarships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Vangos Pizza and Cocktail Lounge, located on Third Street, raised money for Marquette Schools Education Foundation on Sunday.

Ten dollars from every Sunday/Monday special purchased Sunday, December 20 will be donated to the organization. The special includes a large pizza, a large Greek salad, and waffle fries with their waffle ranch dressing.

The foundation provides scholarships to seniors at Marquette Senior High School.

Co-owner Michele Butler said they are making the contribution in honor of the late Tom Baldini, a long time educator of the high school.

“Tom Baldini was a long time resident of Marquette,” Butler said. “Tom Baldini was one of my teachers back in the day and our partner who is no longer with us, Clark Lambros, was a really good political science friend with Tom Baldini.”

Butler estimates the fundraiser will earn two thousand dollars by the end of the day to go towards the scholarships.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.