Vango’s Pizza donates to high school senior scholarships

(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Vangos Pizza and Cocktail Lounge, located on Third Street, raised money for Marquette Schools Education Foundation on Sunday.

Ten dollars from every Sunday/Monday special purchased Sunday, December 20 will be donated to the organization. The special includes a large pizza, a large Greek salad, and waffle fries with their waffle ranch dressing.

The foundation provides scholarships to seniors at Marquette Senior High School.

Co-owner Michele Butler said they are making the contribution in honor of the late Tom Baldini, a long time educator of the high school.

“Tom Baldini was a long time resident of Marquette,” Butler said. “Tom Baldini was one of my teachers back in the day and our partner who is no longer with us, Clark Lambros, was a really good political science friend with Tom Baldini.”

Butler estimates the fundraiser will earn two thousand dollars by the end of the day to go towards the scholarships.

