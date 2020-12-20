Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association releases 2020 football season awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association has unveiled this years major award winners for high school football.

11-Man

Offensive Player of the Year: Kam Karp, Marquette

Defensive Player of the Year: Desmond Mullen, Marquette

Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year: Nathan Lundin, West Iron County

Large School Team of the Year: Marquette

Small School Team of the Year: Iron Mountain

Large School Coach of the Year: Eric Mason, Marquette and Scott Menard, Sault Ste. Marie

Small School Coach of the Year: Robin Marttila, Iron Mountain and Ben Olsen, Gwinn

8-Man

Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Gorzinski, North Central

Defensive Player of the Year: Grant Fountain, Cedarville

Team of the Year: North Central

Coach of the Year: Leo Gorzinski, North Central

