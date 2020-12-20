Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association releases 2020 football season awards

The MSHS Football team celebrates a touchdown.
The MSHS Football team celebrates a touchdown.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association has unveiled this years major award winners for high school football.

11-Man

Offensive Player of the Year: Kam Karp, Marquette

Defensive Player of the Year: Desmond Mullen, Marquette

Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year: Nathan Lundin, West Iron County

Large School Team of the Year: Marquette

Small School Team of the Year: Iron Mountain

Large School Coach of the Year: Eric Mason, Marquette and Scott Menard, Sault Ste. Marie

Small School Coach of the Year: Robin Marttila, Iron Mountain and Ben Olsen, Gwinn

8-Man

Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Gorzinski, North Central

Defensive Player of the Year: Grant Fountain, Cedarville

Team of the Year: North Central

Coach of the Year: Leo Gorzinski, North Central

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOUND: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway
Michigan Senate approves stimulus bill
A 38 year old man in the Houghton County Jail
Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
Coffee shop owner defies MDHHS order, continues indoor dining

Latest News

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrates after scoring during the first half of...
Tannehill has 5 TDs, Titans rout Lions 46-25
Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers tries to run past Carolina Panthers' Brian Burns during the...
Packers outlast Panthers 24-16 for 4th straight victory
Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan
Wildcats Fall To Michigan Tech Saturday Night