UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties reported 62 new cases and no new deaths Saturday.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added Saturday are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 3 cases



Baraga: (-14 cases per MDHHS data entry error)



Chippewa: 7 cases



Delta: (-9 cases per MDHHS data entry error)



Dickinson: (-2 cases per MDHHS data entry error)



Gogebic: 1 case



Houghton: 15 cases



Iron: 1 case



Keweenaw: (-6 cases per MDHHS data entry error)



Luce: 0 cases



Mackinac: 2 cases



Marquette: 13 cases



Menominee: 18 cases



Ontonagon: 1 case



Schoolcraft: 1 case



As of Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,790 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 8,757 are considered recovered and 337 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Many Upper Michigan health departments including all cases (confirmed and probable) in recovery totals. This means, recovery totals per county may be higher than the confirmed case totals TV6 & FOX UP report. This is to be expected going forward for all counties.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 6%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 58 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Dec. 17. Of those, 15 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This is practically even with reports Dec. 14, which saw 57 total hospitalizations with 14 ICU patients. This data is available through MDHHS. Hospitalization data below wasn’t updated on the state’s website on Dec. 18 or Dec. 19. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy



Aspirus Ironwood: 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 31% bed occupancy



Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 16% bed occupancy



Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy



Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 3 patients with zero in ICU, 27% bed occupancy



Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 5 patients with 2 in ICU, 47% bed occupancy



Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: Zero patients, 6% bed occupancy



Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 27% bed occupancy



Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy



OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 5 patients with 2 in ICU, 38% bed occupancy



Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 50% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 4 patients with zero in ICU, 44% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Marquette: 24 patients with 9 in ICU, 82% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 5 patients with zero in ICU, 47% bed occupancy



War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 8 patients with zero in ICU, 71% bed occupancy



In Michigan, 3,896 new cases were added Saturday. Along with those cases, 187 deaths were reported. Of those deaths, 155 were identifies during a Vital Records review. That brings total cases statewide to 458,852, and total deaths to 11,461. Current statewide recoveries are at 284,731. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 233,973 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.72% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 19.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.