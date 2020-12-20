Up North Lodge offers horse drawn sleigh rides for the holidays

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for a fun, outdoor activity for the holidays, Up North Lodge in Gwinn is offering horse drawn sleigh rides.

Sleigh rides are available every day from now through January 2. After that date, they will run every weekend until March.

Masks are required, and the sleigh is sanitized between rides to help keep guests healthy.

Up North Lodge general manager Jesie Melchiori says sleigh rides are a festive activity that can be done safely amid the pandemic.

“I personally believe people just want something to do,” said Melchiori. “They want to be able to keep traditions alive with their families. Being that it’s outside in the environment, they don’t have to worry as much about the restraints of being in closed spaces.”

To register for a sleigh ride, call (906) 346-9815 or (906) 360-7069. Visit theupnorthlodge.com/sleighrides for more information.

