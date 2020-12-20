Advertisement

Tannehill has 5 TDs, Titans rout Lions 46-25

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrates after scoring during the first half of...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more with Derrick Henry running for 147 yards and a score as the Tennessee Titans moved closer to clinching their third playoff berth in four seasons by routing the Detroit Lions 46-25. The Titans did their part with their second straight victory and fourth in five games to stay atop the AFC South. With Indianapolis beating Houston 27-20, the Titans still hold the divisional tiebreaker with two to play. The Lions lost their second straight with interim coach Darrell Bevell even as quarterback Matthew Stafford played despite a rib injury.

