Tannehill has 5 TDs, Titans rout Lions 46-25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more with Derrick Henry running for 147 yards and a score as the Tennessee Titans moved closer to clinching their third playoff berth in four seasons by routing the Detroit Lions 46-25. The Titans did their part with their second straight victory and fourth in five games to stay atop the AFC South. With Indianapolis beating Houston 27-20, the Titans still hold the divisional tiebreaker with two to play. The Lions lost their second straight with interim coach Darrell Bevell even as quarterback Matthew Stafford played despite a rib injury.

