Sunday begins with a mix of clouds and sun, with isolated snow chances throughout

Gradual clearing takes place overnight in the Upper Peninsula as the wind pattern redirects from the southwest. This wind component results in a moisture fetch over Lake Michigan to produce the chance of snow showers over the SW wind belts Sunday morning. Meanwhile out west, an incoming cold front with limited moisture arrives Sunday midmorning -- enough to produce overcast skies and isolated snow chances. The front progresses through the central and eastern counties into the afternoon to bring isolated snow chances across the eastern half of the U.P. Another system arrives from the West early Monday morning (official start of winter), this time with enough moisture at play to make for an icy, snowy commute for the western counties.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated snow showers; breezy SW winds with gusts over 20 mph

Highs: 30

Monday (Winter): Cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 30

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness

Highs: 30

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

Highs: 30s

*Lows: 10s

Thursday, Christmas Eve: Cloudy and cold with a chance of snow; blustery

Highs: 10s

Friday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow;

Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 20

