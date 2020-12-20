Advertisement

Opening Day at Mont Ripley Ski Area

Health protocols put in place to keep customers safe and healthy
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was Opening Day at Mont Ripley Ski Area. More than 200 snowboarders and skiers of all ages took some time to enjoy some winter fun at Michigan’s oldest ski area, which is currently in its 87th year of business.

Sam Dehlin, a skier from Marquette, was one of those who rushed down the slopes.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Dehlin said. “The snow is good, and the skiing is really fun.”

While everyone was going up and down the hills, as well as doing some neat tricks, Mont Ripley did not open up without safety measures. With the COVID-19 Pandemic still ongoing, General Manager Nick Sirdenis and his staff are wasting no time to make sure all of the customers are staying healthy.

“If you’re on the hill, on line, or around the building, we’re asking everyone to wear a mask,” Sirdenis stated. “Being the first day, we’re seeing people not wearing them, so we got people out there reminding. And it’s going to take a lot of that reminding. Please wear your mask.”

Tents were also placed outside of the rental and cafeteria areas with limited capacity.

Some competitive skiers, like Houghton High School students Keegan Leonard and Lydia Salmi, are also asking everyone to do their part.

“Don’t be the reason we don’t have a season because you don’t wear your mask,” Leonard pleaded.

“It’s not that tough,” said Salmi, “because we’re wearing a necky anyway, so it just keeps you more warm.”

Sirdenis says he and everyone on the hills were thrilled to finally have the trails back open.

“This is a sport that grows a great deal of loyalty and freedom,” he mentioned. “They are very excited to be here. I’m excited to hear them talking, laughing, and having a good time.”

Sirdenis expects the Mont Ripley Ski Area to be open until the last weekend in March.

