Memorial wreath service at Marquette’s Holy Cross Cemetery honors fallen heroes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day honoring our nation’s veterans this holiday season -- and a local group in Marquette took part in this day to pay respects to the fallen at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The local Wreaths Across America group in conjunction with cemetery staff laid nearly 50 wreaths over the graves of those killed in action -- from the Civil War onward and including Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star recipients.

A veteran buried at Northland Chapel Gardens in Negaunee was also honored with a memorial wreath.

The procedure involved placing a wreath along the headstone and saying the veteran’s name aloud to keep their memory alive.

Location Coordinator Heather Modell said the service teaches younger generations what it means to be an American and the value of freedom.

“It’s great being able to have the kids here and say their names out loud as we laid the wreaths. These men and women have sacrificed a great deal for our freedoms. And so that’s what we’re trying to teach them. To carry this on so as they grow up, they also honor and remember our veterans as well,” Modell said.

The Marquette-based Wreaths Across America service is running on its second year -- belonging to the national non-profit that began its wreath-laying tradition at Arlington National Cemetery during the 1990s.

This year’s group was smaller in number and the service did not begin with its traditional indoor ceremony due to COVID-19.

Modell explained that about 1300 veterans are interred at Holy Cross Cemetery, and that the group’s goal is to be able to lay wreaths for every one of them each year.

