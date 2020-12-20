Advertisement

Mask Up, U.P: United Way & Edward Jones volunteers distribute free masks at Ishpeming branch

United Way of Marquette County continues its mission to give out masks this holiday season as COVID cases continue to rise.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - United Way of Marquette County continued its ‘Mask Up, U.P.!’ initiative with a drive-thru mask giveaway at Edward Jones financial services Saturday.

Volunteers from the investment firm distributed about a thousand reusable masks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People received extra if they knew of other individuals who also needed masks.

A limited number of senior care packages were also given out to lighten up the holiday spirit.

“We just kind of randomly been giving them out, kind of make it a judgment call on who might really appreciate them. And I’ve had really good responses and heartfelt responses. I’m really happy to give them out to people around the holidays,” said volunteer and Edward Jones Financial Advisor Ryan LaMere.

United Way of Marquette County announced that masks can be picked up at their Marquette office if you were unable to attend the drive-thru event Saturday.

Monday-Friday business hours (phone ahead if hours may differ during Christmas week): 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ET

Office number: (906) 226-8171

Address: 1414 W Fair Ave #26, Marquette, MI 49855 - located in Peninsula Medical Center

