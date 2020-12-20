Advertisement

Last day for Main Street Calumet indoor farmers market

Multiple vendors sell products for the final time this season
Main Street Calumet banner at the farmers market.
Main Street Calumet banner at the farmers market.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the last day for the Main Street Calumet indoor farmers market.

Multiple vendors were on site to give away some of their homemade food items and other goods for the final time this season. Some of those items included maple syrup and jellies, as well as cookies, wooden bowls, and winter clothing.

Rohn Sorenson, a vendor who sells homegrown mushrooms, is grateful for the opportunity and those who came to the event every week.

“We’re really, really happy with everybody that’s come and bought our product,” he said. “We’re very thankful for everyone.”

Sorensen and other vendors plan to sell their products at local grocers or in any other ways possible.

Those at Main Street Calumet look forward to holding the farmers market again next year.

