DIGS gives $8,000 in gifts to hospitality and entertainment industry workers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas came early for hospitality and entertainment industry workers Saturday night.

DIGS located in downtown Marquette decided to gave away $8,000 worth of grocery gift cards, masks, turkeys, hams and other gifts to everyone in those industries.

Local businesses such as The Gathered Earth Gift Shop, Econo Foods, Ore Dock Brewing Company, Big Boy, Border Grill, Hot Plate Pottery and more have donated gift cards towards the cause.

To claim a gift, workers just had to show up with proof of employment to DIGS City Beach with proof of employment.

With these industries struggling right now, co-owner Patrick Digneit said he knows everyone could use a helping hand.

“We decided to give back to our community because we’re in it,” Digneit said. “We live it and we understand the struggle that everyone is going through. Everybody’s hours are restricted and you just can’t have it where everybody has those shifts. So, we’re trying our hardest to help our brothers and sisters in arms.”

DIGS is still accepting gift cards from businesses to continue to give out to the hospitality and entertainment workers.

