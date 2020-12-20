CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State

(AP) - Notre Dame was picked over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face Alabama in the semifinals. Clemson will play Ohio State in the CFP for the third time. The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The national champion of this college football season played through a pandemic is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

