Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital staff receive Pfizer vaccine

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 17, a group of Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital employees were offered the chance to receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.

The first individual to be vaccinated at the hospital was nurse Bob Myers.

“We were just finishing up the work for the day, and Human Resources stopped in and offered it to us,” Myers said. “We went over some instructions, signed a form, and got the injection. I have to go back for a second injection on the 7th of January, I believe.”

According to Myers, the process is the same as a typical vaccination. He says the only side effect he experienced was some soreness in his arm the next day. However, he believes the second shot will be different.

“I’ve done some reading, and in doing so I expect some symptoms after the next injection—typical cold-like fever, chills, body ache,” said Myers. “It’s pretty much your body ramping up, doing what it’s supposed to do. It’s my understanding the symptoms last for a day, maybe two.”

Myers assures the public the vaccine is safe. When it becomes widely available to the public, he encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

“If you have your doubts, try to educate yourself a little bit. As more people become vaccinated, more data will come back, but I felt very confident. This is something that has to be done, and hopefully we can get the community to jump on board.”

Myers added he believes this is the first step toward getting communities back on their feet.

“Small businesses are just hurting horribly,” he said. “We do have to get back to that in a safe manner, and these vaccines will certainly help us. Where it’s needed also is the nursing homes; they too need to get this taken care of. This is a good day. This is a very, very good day.”

