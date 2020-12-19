Santa visits Ishpeming on fire truck

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa took a break from making gifts at the north pole to give Ishpeming a visit Saturday.

Families waited anxiously on their door step, in their front yard or peeping through the window to see the jolly guy dressed in his red suit.

Santa gave his sleigh a break and let the Ishpeming Fire Department transport him around. They traveled up and down each street in the city spreading holiday cheer.

Some kids built snowmen as they listened for the sirens to head towards their street.

Santa’s visit was from noon to 3 p.m.

