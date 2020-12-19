Advertisement

Potter leads No. 12 Wisconsin past No. 23 Louisville 85-48

Louisville's Samuell Williamson (10) shoots over Wisconsin's Micah Potter (11) during the first...
Louisville's Samuell Williamson (10) shoots over Wisconsin's Micah Potter (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead No. 12 Wisconsin to an 85-48 non-conference victory over short-handed No. 23 Louisville on Saturday in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team but didn’t play.

