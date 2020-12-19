Advertisement

No. 3 Ohio St. runs past No. 15 Wildcats for Big Ten crown

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs between Northwestern defenders Paddy Fisher (42)...
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs between Northwestern defenders Paddy Fisher (42) and Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help No. 3 Ohio State rally for a 22-10 victory over Northwestern for its fourth straight Big Ten title. The undefeated Buckeyes will find out Sunday whether they’ve done enough to make the four-team College Football Playoff. Northwestern took a 7-3 lead on its first possession and held the lead until Sermon scored on a 9-yard run with less than three minutes to go in the third period. Sermon sealed the win with a 3-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

