MISSING: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Chiara Rae Marsh.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen at her home in Atlantic Mine on Wednesday at around 8 p.m.

Marsh is approximately 5′ 1′' tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and a black coat with a fur hood.

The sheriff’s office believes she is in the Ishpeming or Marquette area.

Anyone with information of her location can call the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 482-0055.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.