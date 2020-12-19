Advertisement

MISSING: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway

MISSING: Chiara Rae Marsh, 13-years-old
MISSING: Chiara Rae Marsh, 13-years-old
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Chiara Rae Marsh.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen at her home in Atlantic Mine on Wednesday at around 8 p.m.

Marsh is approximately 5′ 1′' tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and a black coat with a fur hood.

The sheriff’s office believes she is in the Ishpeming or Marquette area.

Anyone with information of her location can call the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 482-0055.

