Mild December Weather Expected Through the Weekend
Big Changes are Expected Later Next Week
Saturday: Some snow east in the morning with flurries and possible freezing drizzle over northern portions, cloudy skies
Highs: around 30 west into the 30s elsewhere
Sunday: Cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: 30s
Monday: Chance of light snow, mainly west and southern portions
Highs: around 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild
Highs: 30s
A deep trough will develop over the Plains mid-week and then translate eastward into the Great Lakes late in the week. Very cold air will follow on the north flow behind the trough. Ahead of the trough, low pressure will form and move into the western Great Lakes late Wednesday into Christmas Eve. Snow is possible across Upper Michigan, depending on the path of the low. Very cold air is expected to invade the U.P. late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
