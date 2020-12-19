Advertisement

Mild December Weather Expected Through the Weekend

Big Changes are Expected Later Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: Some snow east in the morning with flurries and possible freezing drizzle over northern portions, cloudy skies

Highs: around 30 west into the 30s elsewhere

Sunday: Cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Monday: Chance of light snow, mainly west and southern portions

Highs: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild

Highs: 30s

A deep trough will develop over the Plains mid-week and then translate eastward into the Great Lakes late in the week.  Very cold air will follow on the north flow behind the trough.  Ahead of the trough, low pressure will form and move into the western Great Lakes late Wednesday into Christmas Eve.  Snow is possible across Upper Michigan, depending on the path of the low.  Very cold air is expected to invade the U.P. late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

