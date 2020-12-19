Advertisement

Michigan Senate approves stimulus bill

It goes to the Michigan House for consideration on Monday.
(CNN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST
Lansing, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Senate passed a $465 million stimulus bill Friday night.

According the the Associated Press, the bill will include $65 million in grants for small businesses.

It will also provide $45 million for workers impacted by the pandemic. That will include grants of up to $1,650 per worker.

There is also funding to extend 26 weeks of unemployment into 2021.

According to the state budget office, the funding is coming from tax revenue being higher than expected.

The state house is now set to meet on Monday. It passed the senate with a 35-2 vote.

To see the full bill click here.

Law enforcement and fire fighters compete with Salvation Army
The Shipping Shop in Marquette has had a busy holiday season
Rapid River Lights display is a booming success
