Drunk driving arrest in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man is in the Houghton County jail charged with stealing a vehicle and third offense drunk driving.

Deputies with the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, on US 41 near County Road in Osceola Township. They took the male driver into custody.

Houghton County Deputies charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle, operating while intoxicated, third offense and driving while his license was suspended. His name has not been released pending his arraignment.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police Calumet Post and Patriot Towing.

