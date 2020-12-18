WCHA announces scheduling changes

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association has adjusted its 2020-21 schedule to fill open dates created by Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks opting out of the season.

The eight competing WCHA teams will play their scheduled two-game league series against each of their seven remaining opponents for a total of 14 league games. Additionally, teams will also play two non-conference series against WCHA opponents. Those matchups will feature the teams slated to play Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks each weekend in the original WCHA schedule.

The additional games have been designated non-conference in order to maintain the balance of one league series per opponent that was agreed to when the current 2020-21 WCHA schedule was approved.

The new non-league series are as follows. Dates are subject to change:

Jan. 2-3: Bemidji State at Lake Superior State

Jan. 8-9: Lake Superior State at Northern Michigan

Jan. 15-16: Northern Michigan at Bowling Green

Jan. 21-22: Bowling Green at Bemidji State

Jan. 28-29: Alabama Huntsville at Minnesota State

Feb. 5-6: Michigan Tech at Alabama Huntsville

Feb. 12-13: Ferris State at Michigan Tech

Feb. 19-20: Minnesota State at Ferris State

The WCHA has also rescheduled the postponed Dec. 2 league game between Northern Michigan and Lake Superior State to Saturday, Feb. 6 at Lake Superior State.

