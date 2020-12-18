Advertisement

Wayne County Sheriff dies after battle with COVID-19

Napoleon was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 20, a day after publicly disclosing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Benny Napoleon
Benny Napoleon(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - Benny Napoleon, the sheriff of Michigan’s largest county and a former Detroit police chief, has died. Napoleon spent weeks in the hospital with COVID-19. Napoleon was Wayne County sheriff since 2009. Tiffani Jackson says her 65-year-old father died Thursday at Henry Ford Hospital with family present.

``Remember his generosity, integrity and faithfulness as a public servant for over 45 years,’' she said.

Napoleon was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 20, a day after publicly disclosing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Napoleon was Wayne County sheriff since 2009. He served as Detroit police chief earlier in his career and ran for mayor in 2013, losing to Mike Duggan. ``I cannot think of a leader in this town who has been more loved and admired than Benny,’' Mayor Duggan said. ``He was born in the city, served our community courageously his entire adult life, and loved Detroit as much as anyone I’ve ever known.’'

Napoleon’s brother, Hilton Napoleon, survived COVID-19 after more than two months in a hospital.

