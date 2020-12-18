Tube slide at Al Quaal closed for season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming’s decision to close the Al Quaal tube slide stems from limitations put in place from the Coronavirus.

The indoor warming center and the bathroom, two essential facilities in the cold weather, are unable to be used because of the current restrictions.

Another factor was the inability to disinfect the tubes after every use with harsh chemicals in the cold weather.

The Mayor of Ishpeming and the City Manager both express concern for the health and safety of community.

“So we look at the whole perspective. It wasn’t at all about funding and operational costs. I have the manpower, I have the resources, I was ready to open but I can’t because I can’t do it in a safe environment,” says Craig Cugini, the City Manager of Ishpeming.

“Without being able to have the indoor warming lodge available, that presents a pretty big challenge if the temperatures are cold, there’s no where for children to go inside and warm up,” says Lindsay Bean, the Mayor of Ishpeming.

The lack of direction from the CDC has also been a huge deciding factor is this decision.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.