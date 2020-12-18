Advertisement

The Great Conjunction

For some generations, this is a once in a lifetime event.
Jupiter and Saturn approaching each other.
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Saturn and Jupiter will appear to cross each other’s paths. The last time this happened was 397 years ago and the next time it will happen will be 2080. For older generations, this is a once in a lifetime event.

The conjunction can be seen this Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with Monday being the peak. The conjunction can be seen with a naked eye but enhanced if you have a set of binoculars or simple telescope.

“The rings of Saturn and the four Galilean moons of Jupiter – the four big moons – and probably Saturn’s moon, Titan, as well. It will all be visible within the field of view of a pair of binoculars,” said Dan Young, co-chair of Delta Astronomical Society.

The planets will be in the southwest sky and can be best seen just after dark.

