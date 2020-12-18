Stephenson man fall through ice, drowns in Shakey Lakes

Lake Township, Mich. (WLUC) - The body of a Stephenson man was recovered on December 17 from Shakey Lakes Park in Lake Township.

67-year-old Lon Joseph Harrand was reported missing while ice fishing on Shakey Lakes.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Harrand had stopped by the campground earlier the day and saw other ice fisherman out on the lake. He went home to get ice fishing gear and returned to fish on the lake.

Family and friends investigated the area after Harrand did not return home in the evening. There were boot prints going out onto the ice but no boot prints returning.

Harrand’s body was recovered by ice rescuers and it was determined that he had fallen through the ice and drowned.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Ice Rescue Teams, Mellen Township Fire, Nadeau Township Fire, Wagner Fire, Marinette Fire and Hovercraft, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette County Dive Team, Brazeau Dive Team, Drone from Menominee Police Department and from Vandermissen Aeronautical Solutions LLC, Mid-County Rescue Squad, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit all assisted at the scene.

