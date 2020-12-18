St. Peter’s Cathedral planning to have all Christmas Eve and Christmas masses at the church and online

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Anyone who wants to attend are to register online or call the cathedral and reserve a spot.

The necessary procedures are in place to keep everyone that is attending safe. Only every other pew is in use and a certain capacity in each pew. Masks are also asked to be worn and sanitizing is done after every service.

Monsignor Michael Steber says they welcome anyone who would like to attend Christmas Eve or Christmas Mass.

“Well its one thing to be able to watch and participate online,” says Monsignor Steber, “And we’re glad we can offer that, but being in person, being able to receive Holy Communion, there’s a fullness to that that nothing takes the place of.”

St. Peter’s Cathedral will have a 5pm Christmas Eve mass, a midnight mass, and three masses on Christmas day at 8am, 10am, and 12pm.

To watch theses masses online, visit the St. Peter’s Cathedral website.

