Southerly Winds Pick Up on Friday

Light Snow Should Spread Across the U.P. Friday Night
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk winds, chance of light snow late west

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Monday: Chance of light snow

Highs: near 30

It appears more and more likely Upper Michigan will get a brief blast of arctic air Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.  There is a chance of a snow event preceding the arctic air on Wednesday.

