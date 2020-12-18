Southerly Winds Pick Up on Friday
Light Snow Should Spread Across the U.P. Friday Night
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk winds, chance of light snow late west
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries
Highs: 30s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s
Monday: Chance of light snow
Highs: near 30
It appears more and more likely Upper Michigan will get a brief blast of arctic air Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. There is a chance of a snow event preceding the arctic air on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.