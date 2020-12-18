Southerly Winds Pick Up on Friday

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk winds, chance of light snow late west

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Monday: Chance of light snow

Highs: near 30

It appears more and more likely Upper Michigan will get a brief blast of arctic air Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. There is a chance of a snow event preceding the arctic air on Wednesday.

