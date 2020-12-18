Advertisement

Shipping deadline for Christmas packages coming soon

Businesses like the Shipping Shop say do not delay if you want packages delivered by Christmas
Businesses like the Shipping Shop say do not delay if you want packages delivered by Christmas(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Depending on where you’re shipping to, there’s still time to get that Christmas gift to your loved ones, but not for long. Businesses like the Shipping Shop say as of Friday if shipping within the Midwest arrival dates are still around December 23 or 24, Christmas Eve.

Employees there say they’ve seen a pretty busy season this year as people are seemingly less likely to travel and deliver gifts in person.

“It does depend on where you’re shipping to but for the Midwest we’re still right in there so we’re encouraging people to still come in, we’ll find the most cost-effective way to ship it and we’ll do what we can to try and get it there for Christmas,” said Shipping Shop Shipping Associate Matthew Dawson.

The Shipping Shop works with FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service. They’re located on Washington Street in Marquette, next to Jet’s Pizza.

