Ready to re-open at Solbergs Greenleaf Sports Bar & Grill

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Dean Poquette, General Manager at Solbergs Greenleaf Sports Bar & Grill says managing the business this year has had its peaks and valleys.

“We actually had a fairly good summer. It was quite positive,” Poquette recalled.

Poquette points out that earlier in the year, people had stimulus money, enhanced unemployment and steady work. But then after Labor Day, when coronavirus cases started to spike, business slowed.

“Then of course this time, during the closure it’s been a much different story. You can see people are hurting. There’s no stimulus to help them, there’s no enhanced unemployment. Even our own employees that can’t work right now are having a very difficult time,” Poquette reasoned.

With less volume of business, they decided to shut down their pizza oven which limits certain menu items for now.

‘But I would say 80 to 85% of our menu is functional,” Poquette calculated.

Several room dividers have been installed in the dining area to create a more private space for diners in and Poquette says people have been enjoying that intimacy.

In addition to weekly top to bottom electrostatic cleanings, everything is sanitized.

“All our employees wear masks, we take temps at the door of our employees. If anybody isn’t feeling good we definitely make them stay home,” Poquette asserted.

While ownership is confident the business will pull through the pandemic still in the black, Poquette knows others in the food service industry aren’t so lucky.

“I think in particular this industry has taken the brunt of some of this and I don’t personally think it’s fair,” Poquette announced.

Poquette and the entire staff at the Greenleaf are looking forward to the day things get back to normal.

“We’re ready to open any time. We can open tomorrow,” Poquette stated.

But as the saying goes, it’s always darkest before the dawn.

“Everybody just has to try to work together, hang in there. Hopefully they’ll open everybody up pretty soon. And everybody has to realize wear your mask whether you believe in it or not because we’re all in this together we really are,” Poquette concluded.

Follow their Facebook page to keep up with their various specials and discounts.

