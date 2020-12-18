Northern Michigan University announces its unusual 2021 Winter Volleyball Schedule
Starts in Mid-February, ends in Early April
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced a 14-game updated volleyball schedule with the Wildcat women set to open their season at Ferris State, Feb. 19-20.
Following their stint in Big Rapids, Michigan, the team will open their home slate of competition against Saginaw Valley State, Feb. 26-27.
The month of March features eight games for the Wildcats, with their first four at home against Parkside (March 5-6) and Northwood (March 12-13). The team then travels East to Lake Superior State March 19-20 before heading South, across the bridge, to Davenport, March 26-27.
Their regular season concludes with a home-and-home series against rival Michigan Tech April 2-3, with the latter played in Vandament Arena.
All dates and times are subject to change.
