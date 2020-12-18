Negaunee High elevates its Christmas spirit: Every gift for every student

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - Usually this time of year, staff and students alike at Negaunee High School are looking forward to the upcoming winter break.

But for the last several weeks, an emptiness has filled the halls as prohibited by the current state epidemic order.

That’s why it means so much for the staff to go big this year on a Christmas gift-giving tradition.

“On a typical year about 50% of our students get something -- and it’s very random, but by the time they graduate from Negaunee, two out of the four years they’ve gotten a present. But this year, we miss them and we know that they need something that will just their spirits a little bit. So we decided we were going to try and we’re going to give every one of our students a present,” said Guidance Counselor Michelle Morey.

Over 350 gifts prepared -- donated by current and former faculty, and the community.

Gifts included volleyballs, fishing rods, snacks and gift cards for students to spend on local businesses.

A continuous circle of support within the community.

“Thankfully our local businesses contributed a great deal and stepped in many ways. And our school and staff, we tried to match a lot of those business donations to provide to our students,” said Principal Andrew Brunette.

Staff leadership are hoping for classes to resume next week to have each gift ready for each student coming in. But if schools are to remain closed per state order, they would look forward to be delivering to each house -- Santa’s helpers.

“A great opportunity to go around and deliver gifts to all of our students. That way we’ll be able to see them and make a connection with them,” said Principal Brunette.

“We have students ranging from you know, Deerton, to Champion, Republic, right here in Negaunee, Negaunee Township, Big Bay. So we have it sorted and we’re ready,” Guidance Counselor Morey said.

An uplifting initiative so that class would resume in the near future -- with spirits filled.

“If I had a message for our students I’d want to say ‘Merry Christmas, Happy New Year’ and always remember ‘It’s a great day to be a Miner,’ the principal said.

List of Negaunee High Christmas gift program donors: 1844, Border Grill, Burger King, Culver’s, Highland Clan MC, Iron Town Pasties, Jackson’s Pit, McDonald’s, Meijer, Midtown Bakery, Negaunee Booster Club, Negaunee Rocks, Negaunee High School Staff (Current & Former), Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Target, Teal Lake Pizzeria, Walmart

