Mild weekend with a cold holiday outlook

A front will bring light snow starting late this afternoon in the west and spreading east overnight. By tomorrow morning light snow will mix with freezing drizzle at times in the east. Otherwise, a quiet, mild, and cloudy weekend ahead. The warmer than normal lingers through midweek. On Wednesday a system moves in with snow during the day and moderate lake effect taking over into Thursday. Plus, cold air moves in behind it for the holiday!

Today: Mostly cloudy with late day snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to mid-30s east

Saturday: Morning light mix in the east. Otherwise, cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Scattered snow in the west early. Staying cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Snow moves in during the morning and continues through the night

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: COLD with lake effect snow continues along northerly wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold

> Highs: Single numbers to low teens

