Advertisement

Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion

It’s a Christmas present for his girlfriend
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend.(Source: AP Photo/Enric Marti, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (AP) — Mick Jagger, Florida Man?

The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that the four-bedroom home sits on roughly a third of an acre in the planned community of Lakewood Ranch. Perched next to a lake and close to its neighbors, it includes nearly 8,400 square feet (780 square meters) under the roof.

The real estate firm that sold the home, Michael Saunders & Company, said Jagger, 77, paid $1.9 million for it in late October, with the title put in Hamrick’s name.

Tina Ciaccio, the listing agent, said the couple never visited the home before buying it, but met with her online.

“It was very cool hearing Mick Jagger’s voice over the phone; that was neat,” Ciaccio told the Herald-Tribune. “But regardless, they really were a pleasure, a great couple to transact with.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Iron Mountain, Mich., as seen on Dec. 17, 2020, when closed.
Iron Mountain Walmart to close for nearly two days to clean, restock
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on...
Snags on COVID-19 relief with stimulus checks may force weekend sessions
Viewer photo of red dust in Richmond Township from the mine.
Mine working to stop red dust blowing around in Richmond Township
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
Western UP Health Department issues statement regarding epidemic orders

Latest News

Benny Napoleon
Wayne County Sheriff dies after battle with COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Friday afternoon
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Layoffs at Walt Disney World theme parks are hurting Orlando families.
Disney layoffs cause widespread hardship in Orlando