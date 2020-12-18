Menominee man sentenced on child porn charges

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced on Friday on charges related to child porn.

Nicholas Barstow, pleaded guilty to 2 counts of possession of child sexually abusive activity back in November. He was sentenced to 8 months in jail with credit for 172 days. The judge also amended his bond to include no internet or gaming devices.

The charges stemmed from a an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task force. He was arrested in June.

Read the original story here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.