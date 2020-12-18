Advertisement

Menominee man sentenced on child porn charges

Barstow was sentenced to 8 months in jail with credit for 172 days.
Barstow was sentenced to 8 months in jail with credit for 172 days. The judge also amended his...
Barstow was sentenced to 8 months in jail with credit for 172 days. The judge also amended his bond to include no internet or gaming devices.(AP Images)
By Alex Clark
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced on Friday on charges related to child porn.

Nicholas Barstow, pleaded guilty to 2 counts of possession of child sexually abusive activity back in November. He was sentenced to 8 months in jail with credit for 172 days. The judge also amended his bond to include no internet or gaming devices.

The charges stemmed from a an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task force. He was arrested in June.

Read the original story here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Iron Mountain, Mich., as seen on Dec. 17, 2020, when closed.
Iron Mountain Walmart to close for nearly two days to clean, restock
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS gives COVID-19 update Friday
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on...
Snags on COVID-19 relief with stimulus checks may force weekend sessions
Viewer photo of red dust in Richmond Township from the mine.
Mine working to stop red dust blowing around in Richmond Township

Latest News

Sara Cambensy
Cambensy votes with republican legislature to limit MDHHS order extension to 28 days
Senate Bill 921 now goes to the governor for signing.
Michigan senate approves bill honoring Sen. Tom Casperson, Ben Lauren, and Don Riling
Businesses like the Shipping Shop say do not delay if you want packages delivered by Christmas
Shipping deadline for Christmas packages coming soon
Police officers and firefighters compete to raise money for the Salvation Army in Marquette...
Marquette County police and firefighters compete to raise money for Salvation Army