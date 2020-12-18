Advertisement

MDOC says health care staff will be first employees to be vaccinated

This includes Qualified Mental Health Professionals and behavioral health care workers.
Michigan Department of Corrections and the coronavirus.
Michigan Department of Corrections and the coronavirus.(MDOC/MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) says health care staff will be the first department employees to be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, in the state’s 1-A Phase.

This includes Qualified Mental Health Professionals (QMHPs) and behavioral health care workers.

All other facility employees fall under the next phase, 1-B.

“DHHS has recommended the department work with our local health departments to coordinate where and when staff will receive the vaccine when their phase comes up,” MDOC’s Chris Gautz said. “That work has already begun and we are surveying our staff to determine how many in each county are interested in taking the vaccine.”

The MDOC says there is not a requirement or mandate that employees or prisoners take the vaccine.

Prisoners 65 and older and those with certain medical conditions are in the following phase, 1-C.

“Based on our study of these groups, we currently have 1,692 prisoners who are 65 or above and we are evaluating the number of prisoners who meet the conditions,” said Gautz.

All other prisoners fall into Phase 2 of the state plan with other adults.

