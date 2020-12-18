Advertisement

Marquette Mountain ready to open Saturday

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Good news if you’re ready to hit the slopes, Marquette Mountain is set to open up this weekend. After a slow start to the winter months, the colder weather has settled in and the snow guns are running at the mountain.

They’ll start off with just one run open at first, snowfield. More runs will come soon. Staff at the mountain say they can’t wait to have guest in and enjoying the outdoors.

“We are so excited, we are excited for our community, there’s been a lot of work put into getting up to today by a lot of people and we want people safe, having fun and out there skiing and enjoying it all,” said Marquette Mountain Assistant GM, John Keating.

Staff say they do still want you to purchases passes online and masks and social distancing are required.

