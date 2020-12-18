Advertisement

Marquette County police and firefighters compete to raise money for Salvation Army

Police officers and firefighters compete to raise money for the Salvation Army in Marquette County(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A friendly competition between law enforcement and fire firefighters is helping out the Salvation Army Friday evening. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt has called upon officers to go head to head with fire departments to be bell ringers for the Salvation Army to raise the most money.

They set up at Super One Foods in Marquette and Negaunee, Walmart and Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming. For all involved the friendly rivalry is a great way to help a good cause.

“In the 40 years I’ve been a police officer I’ve seen how they’ve come to help all the people in Marquette County, if people need help, they come to the Salvation Army and they get it,” said Zyburt.

“This time of year especially the need is great, the Salvation Army provides food for residents and other accommodations, things to help them out and we want to do anything we can to help them out,” said Marquette Fire Chief Ian Davis.

Captain Doug Winters from the Salvation Army will be calculating the total money raised Friday night.

