Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

The press conference is set for 1:30 p.m. eastern and can be seen on TV6 & FOX UP or on our Facebook page.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.(State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s governor is set for an afternoon press conference Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

It is not known what the governor will speak on specifically or if the MDHHS plans to end or extend current restrictions, which are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

