Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s governor is set for an afternoon press conference Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

It is not known what the governor will speak on specifically or if the MDHHS plans to end or extend current restrictions, which are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20.

The press conference is set for 1:30 p.m. eastern and can be seen on TV6 & FOX UP or on our Facebook page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.