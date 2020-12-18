First National Bank & Trust employees in Iron Mountain donated local gift cards to families in need

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -First National Bank & Trust employees in Iron Mountain are donating gift cards to families in need. Employees raised funds for the Dickinson County Salvation Army; That money was matched by First National Bank & Trust.

98 gift cards, totaling $3,200, were then purchased from area businesses to help local families this holiday season. Gift cards were purchased from the following local businesses: Super One Foods, Tadych’s Econo Foods, Monette’s IGA (who also donated two additional $50 gift cards), Kingsford Self Serve, Krist Gas Station, Taco Bell, Subway, Superior Bagel and Sub Shop (who also donated an additional $20 gift card), and Main Street Pizza.

“You’ll see in our flag over there, loyal to local, that’s huge. Obviously our businesses are struggling right now, not only our families, but businesses are, so to be able to support locally, growing our community is how we grow as well,” said Russell Kassin, the executive vice-president and chief lending officer for First National Bank & Trust.

For the past eight years the employees at First National Bank & Trust have given back to the community and they will continue to do so.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.