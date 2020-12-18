Advertisement

DCH Board of Trustees says goodbye to two members

Jeff Campbell, who has been with the board for 7.5 years, and David Brisson for two years, concluded their last meeting Thursday night.
DCH sign
DCH sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUTNAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Healthcare System is saying goodbye to two board of trustees members.

Jeff Campbell, who has been with the board for 7.5 years, and David Brisson for two years, concluded their last meeting Thursday night.

Campbell will be replaced by Paul Bujold and Brisson by Alyssa Hartwig. Both of the nominations were approved unanimously by the DCH board and will start on January 1st, pending consent from the Dickinson county commissioners.

“Because of you folks, we have an outstanding, affordable healthcare system; we’ve had it for years, and we’re hopefully going to have it for years to come,” said Campbell.

DCH is also purchasing a new MRI a linear CT scanner.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
Two men arrested in relation to Fox Motors car theft
Supervisor Case Manager, Betty Jahnke and Tribal Care Coordinator, Stephanie Phipps give a...
UPDATE: Native American tribes administering first COVID-19 vaccines in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties report 87 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Wednesday
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
Western UP Health Department issues statement regarding epidemic orders

Latest News

Dickinson County Hospital staff receiving COVID-19 vaccines
Dickinson County Hospital staff receiving COVID-19 vaccines
Marquette Mountain ready to open Saturday
Marquette Police Department donates money to Salvation Army
Marquette Police Department donates money to Salvation Army
Snowy owl released into the wild
Snowy owl released into the wild