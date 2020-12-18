DCH Board of Trustees says goodbye to two members

IRON MOUTNAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Healthcare System is saying goodbye to two board of trustees members.

Jeff Campbell, who has been with the board for 7.5 years, and David Brisson for two years, concluded their last meeting Thursday night.

Campbell will be replaced by Paul Bujold and Brisson by Alyssa Hartwig. Both of the nominations were approved unanimously by the DCH board and will start on January 1st, pending consent from the Dickinson county commissioners.

“Because of you folks, we have an outstanding, affordable healthcare system; we’ve had it for years, and we’re hopefully going to have it for years to come,” said Campbell.

DCH is also purchasing a new MRI a linear CT scanner.

