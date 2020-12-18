COVID-19 vaccines delivered, administered to UPHS-Marquette staff

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the largest hospitals in Upper Michigan has begun vaccinating employees.

According to UP Health System Marquette, vaccines arrived on Thursday and employees began to get vaccinated Friday morning.

“We encourage everyone in our community to be a hero and get vaccinated once the vaccine is more widely available to our community members hopefully in the coming months,” UPHS-Marquette said in a Facebook post.

Check out photos from the delivery and first vaccinations given at the hospital below.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being delivered to UPHS-Marquette Dec. 17, 2020. (UPHS-Marquette)

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are delivered to UPHS-Marquette Dec. 17, 2020. (UPHS-Marquette)

A collage of some of the UPHS-Marquette employees who were vaccinated on Dec. 18, 2020. (UPHS-Marquette)

