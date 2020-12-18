Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines delivered, administered to UPHS-Marquette staff

According to UP Health System Marquette, vaccines arrived on Thursday and employees began to get vaccinated Friday morning.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine bottle after they were delivered to UPHS-Marquette.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine bottle after they were delivered to UPHS-Marquette.(UPHS-Marquette)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the largest hospitals in Upper Michigan has begun vaccinating employees.

“We encourage everyone in our community to be a hero and get vaccinated once the vaccine is more widely available to our community members hopefully in the coming months,” UPHS-Marquette said in a Facebook post.

Check out photos from the delivery and first vaccinations given at the hospital below.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being delivered to UPHS-Marquette Dec. 17, 2020.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are delivered to UPHS-Marquette Dec. 17, 2020.
A collage of some of the UPHS-Marquette employees who were vaccinated on Dec. 18, 2020.
