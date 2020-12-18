Archery compnay Bohning creates LSSU scholarship

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - An archery company is establishing a new scholarship at Lake Superior State University (LSSU). Professional and personal connections between the archery company, Bohning and LSSU are the reason behind this new scholarship, according to a press release from the university.

Bohning, a company based in Lake City, MI, recently expanded their product line that will be marketed toward the criminal justice and fire science industries. Both of these fields have programs at LSSU. Additionally, a Bohning executive wanted to give back to LSSU’s nursing program. As a result, each year, two qualified LSSU students who are pursuing degrees in criminal justice, fire science, or nursing will receive a scholarship of $2,500. Recipients must be have at least sophomore status and be a Michigan resident.

“Earlier this year, we began producing archery products with a first responder emblem on them after making similar products with a law enforcement logo,” said Dr. Larry Griffith, president/CEO and owner of Bohning. “We have no intention of profiting from the sale of these items. Instead, we want to use the profits to help students in these academic programs at LSSU.”

Along these lines, Tom Coates, executive director of the LSSU Foundation, received an exploratory email from Karen Abrahamson, vice president of administrative services at Bohning, partly because her daughter majors in nursing at LSSU and enjoys the rigorous studies. “Karen was a real advocate for establishing this scholarship,” explained Coates.

Other common denominators link Bohning and LSSU and inspired the gift, continued Coates. Founded in in rural Northern Michigan communities, each provides invaluable training, education, and career opportunities for the region. And as Bohning also produces colorants, lubricants, adhesives, and tool-and-die components to diversify its revenue, LSSU offers outdoors and wildlife pursuits as majors and recreational outlets. Most of all, Bohning and LSSU identify potential and enable success, reflective of portions of LSSU’s vision statement.

“This generosity from Bohning is exactly what we want from our supporters,” said LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. “It increases the number of scholarships for students. It furthers our community partnerships. It forms an alliance with an industry leader. All of that sustains our strategic plan. Bull’s-eye.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.