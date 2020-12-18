A small town idea has huge impact

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A simple idea to put some Christmas lights up for people in Rapid River brought in hundreds of cars. Non-perishable donations were accepted to be donated to a local food pantry, which filled up after two weeks.

“I’m so proud to live here. I know we’re small, but we get a lot of stuff done. We really do,” said Brooke Lindbert, a member of Rapid River Business Association.

This week, Michigan State Police will be redirecting traffic and redirecting any new donations.

“We are going to have a state police vehicle out there with a trailer with a “Stuff a Blue Goose” and bring any non-perishable items. That will be turned over to St. Vincent de Paul,” said Sgt. Mark Erickson at Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.

Community members found more ways to help.

“There was a lot of cash donations as well which we’re using to buy more lights and pay for some supplies. Look forward to doing it again next year,” said Bobbi Ryan, co-owner of Jack’s Restaurant.

Even Enbridge pitched in.

“We donated some materials and some employee time to supporting this great initiative that looks like it’s really going to grow legs and take off from here,” said Bob Lehto, area operations manager at Enbridge.

Everyone involved thought would be a one and done event, but the community’s response will allow the coordinators to continue year after year.

“We are all a community that works together. We stand behind each other, we support each other, we’re there for each other,” said Lindbert.

“Our employees live here, they work here, they recreate here. It’s something our folks take a lot of pride in so we can’t wait to be supporters of this going forward,” said Lehto.

The last lighting is this Saturday from 5:30 till about 8:30 at night.

