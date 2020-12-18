Advertisement

A Main Street Calumet Christmas

Calumet’s development agency is ringing in the holiday season tomorrow with the last Farmer’s Market, held at the Drill Shop from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and a holiday parade beginning in Laurium and ending in Calumet, which will start at 4:00 p.m. and run about half an hour.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas is only a week away, and the New Year follows closely behind. So as 2020 wraps up, the village of Calumet is getting ready to celebrate the final days of the holiday season with a couple special events.

The first event will be the last session of the Cool Season Farmer’s Market, held at the Drill Shop/Copper County Curling Club, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. . There will be a whole host of local artists, bakers, and craftspeople present, and with the holidays so near, it won’t be too hard to find some great homemade Christmas gifts at the market made with a nice, personal touch.

After the Farmer’s Market ends, the first ever Laurium-Calumet Holiday Parade will start at 4:00 p.m. in Laurium. There is still time for eager participants to enter a float, and the line-up time for anyone taking part in the parade will be 3:30 p.m. . The whole event, which starts in Laurium and ends in Calumet, should last about half an hour.

And looking forward into 2021, there are soft plans for a month-long promotion for local bars and restaurants where, for every $20 purchase of takeout or gift certificates, customers would be entered into a drawing for a gift weekend at a local resort, dinner for two, bike rentals, and potentially other as-of-yet unannounced prizes. The promotion would most likely run through the duration of January, though plans are still somewhat tentative.

Leah Polzien, the Executive Director for Main Street Calumet, and one of the driving organizational engines behind much of the development agency’s programs, says she hopes people get a little Christmas cheer out of the end-of-the-year celebrations.

“It’s been a bit of a rough year,” says Polzien. “So we’re really just trying to give people safe and fun ways to see each other during the holiday and share in a little bit of the Christmas spirit and that sense of community so many of us miss.”

You can find links to the event pages on the Main Street Calumet website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Iron Mountain, Mich., as seen on Dec. 17, 2020, when closed.
Iron Mountain Walmart to close for nearly two days to clean, restock
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on...
Snags on COVID-19 relief with stimulus checks may force weekend sessions
Viewer photo of red dust in Richmond Township from the mine.
Mine working to stop red dust blowing around in Richmond Township
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
Western UP Health Department issues statement regarding epidemic orders

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Friday afternoon
A Main Street Calumet Christmas
MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun receives her COVID-19 vaccine during an event at Henry Ford Hospital
MDHHS’ Dr. Khaldun gets COVID-19 vaccine, urges other health care workers to follow suit
Lake Superior State University sign and anchor symbol.
Archery company Bohning creates LSSU scholarship