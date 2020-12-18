A Main Street Calumet Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas is only a week away, and the New Year follows closely behind. So as 2020 wraps up, the village of Calumet is getting ready to celebrate the final days of the holiday season with a couple special events.

The first event will be the last session of the Cool Season Farmer’s Market, held at the Drill Shop/Copper County Curling Club, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. . There will be a whole host of local artists, bakers, and craftspeople present, and with the holidays so near, it won’t be too hard to find some great homemade Christmas gifts at the market made with a nice, personal touch.

After the Farmer’s Market ends, the first ever Laurium-Calumet Holiday Parade will start at 4:00 p.m. in Laurium. There is still time for eager participants to enter a float, and the line-up time for anyone taking part in the parade will be 3:30 p.m. . The whole event, which starts in Laurium and ends in Calumet, should last about half an hour.

And looking forward into 2021, there are soft plans for a month-long promotion for local bars and restaurants where, for every $20 purchase of takeout or gift certificates, customers would be entered into a drawing for a gift weekend at a local resort, dinner for two, bike rentals, and potentially other as-of-yet unannounced prizes. The promotion would most likely run through the duration of January, though plans are still somewhat tentative.

Leah Polzien, the Executive Director for Main Street Calumet, and one of the driving organizational engines behind much of the development agency’s programs, says she hopes people get a little Christmas cheer out of the end-of-the-year celebrations.

“It’s been a bit of a rough year,” says Polzien. “So we’re really just trying to give people safe and fun ways to see each other during the holiday and share in a little bit of the Christmas spirit and that sense of community so many of us miss.”

