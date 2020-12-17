Advertisement

US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack

The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage campaign discovered when the prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye learned it had been breached.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities are expressing increased alarm about an intrusion into computer systems around the globe that officials suspect was carried out by Russia.

The cybersecurity unit of the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that the hack “poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.”

It was the most detailed comments yet from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency since reports emerged this weekend that government agencies including the Treasury and Commerce departments were among those whose secure data and email were penetrated by the sophisticated hack.

CISA also warned that it will be difficult to remove the malware inserted through network software. The agency said that removing this threat actor from compromised environments will be highly complex and challenging for organizations.

