Upper Michigan reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan counties reported 73 new cases and two new deaths Thursday.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added Friday are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : 1 case, 28 recoveries

Baraga : 4 cases

Chippewa : 6 cases

Delta : 11 cases, 1 death

Dickinson : 14 cases, 29 recoveries

Gogebic : 10 cases

Houghton : 13 cases

Iron : 0 cases, 5 recoveries

Keweenaw : 0 cases

Luce : 0 cases, 21 recoveries

Mackinac : 2 cases, 34 recoveries

Marquette : 11 cases, 1 death

Menominee : 12 cases

Ontonagon : 0 cases

Schoolcraft: 1 case, 13 recoveries

As of Thursday, Dec. 17, at 5:40 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,683 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 8,485 are considered recovered and 324 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Many Upper Michigan health departments including all cases (confirmed and probable) in recovery totals. This means, recovery totals per county may be higher than the confirmed case totals TV6 & FOX UP report. This is to be expected going forward for all counties.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 6.4%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 58 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Dec. 17. Of those, 15 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This is practically even with reports Dec. 14, which saw 57 total hospitalizations with 14 ICU patients. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 31% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 16% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 3 patients with zero in ICU, 27% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 5 patients with 2 in ICU, 47% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : Zero patients, 6% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace : Zero patients, 27% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 5 patients with 2 in ICU, 38% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 50% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 4 patients with zero in ICU, 44% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 24 patients with 9 in ICU, 82% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 5 patients with zero in ICU, 47% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 8 patients with zero in ICU, 71% bed occupancy

In Michigan, 4,024 new cases were added Thursday. Along with those cases, 190 deaths were reported, with 125 from vital records review. That brings total cases statewide to 450,776, and total deaths to 11,208. Current statewide recoveries are at 236,369. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 230,349 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.75% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 17.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.