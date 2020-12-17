Advertisement

Upper Michigan reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Thursday

130 new recoveries were also reported.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan counties reported 73 new cases and two new deaths Thursday.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added Friday are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: 1 case, 28 recoveries
  • Baraga: 4 cases
  • Chippewa: 6 cases
  • Delta: 11 cases, 1 death
  • Dickinson: 14 cases, 29 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 10 cases
  • Houghton: 13 cases
  • Iron: 0 cases, 5 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 0 cases
  • Luce: 0 cases, 21 recoveries
  • Mackinac: 2 cases, 34 recoveries
  • Marquette: 11 cases, 1 death
  • Menominee: 12 cases
  • Ontonagon: 0 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 1 case, 13 recoveries

As of Thursday, Dec. 17, at 5:40 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,683 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 8,485 are considered recovered and 324 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Many Upper Michigan health departments including all cases (confirmed and probable) in recovery totals. This means, recovery totals per county may be higher than the confirmed case totals TV6 & FOX UP report. This is to be expected going forward for all counties.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 6.4%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 58 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Dec. 17. Of those, 15 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This is practically even with reports Dec. 14, which saw 57 total hospitalizations with 14 ICU patients. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

  • Aspirus Iron River: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
  • Aspirus Ironwood: 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 31% bed occupancy
  • Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 16% bed occupancy
  • Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy
  • Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 3 patients with zero in ICU, 27% bed occupancy
  • Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 5 patients with 2 in ICU, 47% bed occupancy
  • Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: Zero patients, 6% bed occupancy
  • Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 27% bed occupancy
  • Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy
  • OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 5 patients with 2 in ICU, 38% bed occupancy
  • Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 50% bed occupancy
  • UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 4 patients with zero in ICU, 44% bed occupancy
  • UP Health System - Marquette: 24 patients with 9 in ICU, 82% bed occupancy
  • UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 5 patients with zero in ICU, 47% bed occupancy
  • War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 8 patients with zero in ICU, 71% bed occupancy

In Michigan, 4,024 new cases were added Thursday. Along with those cases, 190 deaths were reported, with 125 from vital records review. That brings total cases statewide to 450,776, and total deaths to 11,208. Current statewide recoveries are at 236,369. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 230,349 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.75% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 17.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
Two men arrested in relation to Fox Motors car theft
Supervisor Case Manager, Betty Jahnke and Tribal Care Coordinator, Stephanie Phipps give a...
UPDATE: Native American tribes administering first COVID-19 vaccines in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties report 87 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Wednesday
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
Western UP Health Department issues statement regarding epidemic orders

Latest News

Marquette DDA cancels NYE ball drop
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Arctic grayling are poured from a net into a raceway at the Marquette State Fish Hatchery in...
Arctic grayling transferred to Marquette State Fish Hatchery in Marquette County
Fancy the Elf tangled in Christmas lights.
Fancy the Elf visits Cameron Elementary